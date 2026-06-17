(The Center Square) - Even as a potential diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East offers a glimmer of hope for relief at the pump, Washington motorists are bracing for yet another hit to their wallets.

Beginning July 1, the state’s gasoline tax will automatically increase by 2%, kicking off a newly enacted annual indexing mechanism designed to permanently tie fuel fees to inflation.

The upcoming hike comes at a volatile time for global energy markets, as the Trump administration attempts to finalize a tentative deal to end the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following intense conflict with Iran.

While the eventual reopening of the vital maritime shipping lane is expected to lower crude oil prices globally, experts warn that state-specific policies will keep Washington drivers locked into some of the highest fuel costs in the country.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, noted that while a resolved conflict will bring down baseline prices, it won't fix Washington's structural affordability issues. The state currently sits roughly $1.45 per gallon above the national average, trailing only California and Hawaii.

"Increases in gas taxes will further elevate the gap between the national average and Washington state in years ahead,” De Haan said in a Wednesday interview with The Center Square.

Despite the discrepancy in prices in Washington compared to the national average, state officials have blamed President Donald Trump and the Iran conflict for high prices.

"Since March, gas prices have gone up ... for one reason only: President Trump's decision to go to war against Iran," a representative from the governor's office told The Center Square earlier this month.

The national average for a gallon of gas was almost $4.03 on Wednesday, while Washington’s average sat at about $5.47, according to AAA. The cheapest gas in the country was in Indiana at $3.39 a gallon, and most Southern states were well under $4.

A significant portion of that gap is driven by Washington’s steep baseline gas tax and its controversial cap-and-invest carbon pricing program.

The upcoming 2% bump is the latest addition to that burden. While proponents argue the compounding increase is necessary to combat inflation and fund a multi-billion-dollar backlog of highway safety and structural preservation projects, consumer advocates say it will erode household purchasing power, with much of the gas tax being used to pay off existing debt rather than maintaining roads and ferries.

Speaking on the long-term consequences of the policy, De Haan emphasized that the true pain of the legislation isn't the initial cent-by-cent adjustment, but how it permanently separates Washington from the rest of the country.

"In and of themselves, they're not very noticeable, but over time, the total impact that these taxes have grows more significantly," De Haan said.

He warned that the automatic nature of the tax guarantees a widening delta between Washington gas prices and the national average, ensuring fuel costs remain a permanent fixture of economic anxiety for residents.

"While the two cents may not be felt, the fact that Washington's average is $1.50 a gallon above the national average and growing is going to be a point of contention that continues in the years ahead," De Haan added.

Data maps reflect this harsh geographic reality, showing the entire West Coast with elevated prices, driven by high local taxes and aggressive environmental mandates that De Haan said have choked off regional refining capacity.

By contrast, Gulf Coast and Southern states continue to enjoy significantly lower prices due to low tax structures and proximity to infrastructure, he added.

Reporter Tim Clouser contributed to this report.