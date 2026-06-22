The following is a list of drug-related deaths as reported by the King County Medical Examiner. The Center Square does not independently verify this information. The full list can be found here.

Total number of drug-related deaths since TCS tracking began May 26: 47

JUNE 15

26-01584: Abubakar Omar Ali 31 years / Male 06/14/2026 acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. The injury occurred on a trail in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

JUNE 16

26-00843: Maria Madeline Desersa 33 years / Female 03/31/2026 Acute combined fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication. The injury occurred at a location classified as other in Federal Way, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01572: Eladio Alfonso Ortiz 52 years / Male 06/09/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a park in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01576: Thai Quang Dihn 42 years / Male 06/06/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including cocaine and fentanyl. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01579: Rick Scott Millar 49 years / Male 06/13/2026 Acute drug intoxication including fentanyl. The injury occurred at a residence in Seatac, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01589: Robert Earl Calahan 68 years / Male 06/14/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Auburn, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01595: Diego Gerardo Ramirez Alonzo 27 years / Male 06/15/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

JUNE 17

26-00940: Zachary Isaac Summer 38 years / Male 04/08/2026 Acute combined diphenhydramine and fentanyl intoxication. The injury occurred at a hotel/ motel in Redmond, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01596: Debra Maserke 65 years / Female 06/12/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01604: Terry Wayne Richardson 75 years / Male 06/14/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

JUNE 18

No drug-related deaths reported

JUNE 19

No report available due to federal holiday