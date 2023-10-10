MCC High School Football Week 6 Recap

This week saw a lot of action in some great matchups. NewsRadio 610 KONA has the gridiron action recap from the Mid-Columbia Conference.

Photos: Lit Media Productions Photos: Lit Media Productions loading...

NewsRadio 610 KONA’s Game of the Week!

Kennewick 36

Richland 20

Lampson Stadium, Kennewick

In the NewsRadio 610 KONA game of the week, the Kennewick Lions scored on a hook and ladder play with under 10 seconds to score the go-ahead touchdown for the win.

Chiawana 49

Hermiston 0

Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco

The Chiawana Riverhawks blanked Hermiston while piling on 49 points. Chiawana has a five-game winning streak heading into week seven and sits in first place in the MCC with a 5-1 MCC record.

Hanford 39

Pasco 19

Hanford High School, Richland

The Hanford Falcons picked up their first win of the season after beating the Pasco Bulldogs at home.

Kamiakin 42

Walla Walla 0

Borleskee Stadium, Walla Walla

The Braves blank the Bluedevils in week six action. Kamiakin is second in the MCC with a 4-1 conference record.

Lewis and Clark (Spokane) 44

Southridge 24

ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane

Southridge fell to Lewis and Clark in inter-conference play in Spokane.

Photo Gallery from Richland @ Kennewick

(Photos Courtesy of Lit Media Productions// Tommy Wolf)

Richland @ Kennewick Football (10/6/23) Richland @ Kennewick High School Football from 10/6/23 Gallery Credit: Lit Media Productions//Tommy Wolf

Week 7 Game of the Week

NewsRadio 610 KONA will have the Chiawana at Southridge game on Thursday (10/12), starting with a 6:45 pre-game show, and kickoff is at 7 PM.