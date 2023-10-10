MCC High School Football Week 6 Recap
This week saw a lot of action in some great matchups. NewsRadio 610 KONA has the gridiron action recap from the Mid-Columbia Conference.
NewsRadio 610 KONA’s Game of the Week!
Kennewick 36
Richland 20
Lampson Stadium, Kennewick
In the NewsRadio 610 KONA game of the week, the Kennewick Lions scored on a hook and ladder play with under 10 seconds to score the go-ahead touchdown for the win.
Chiawana 49
Hermiston 0
Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco
The Chiawana Riverhawks blanked Hermiston while piling on 49 points. Chiawana has a five-game winning streak heading into week seven and sits in first place in the MCC with a 5-1 MCC record.
Hanford 39
Pasco 19
Hanford High School, Richland
The Hanford Falcons picked up their first win of the season after beating the Pasco Bulldogs at home.
Kamiakin 42
Walla Walla 0
Borleskee Stadium, Walla Walla
The Braves blank the Bluedevils in week six action. Kamiakin is second in the MCC with a 4-1 conference record.
Lewis and Clark (Spokane) 44
Southridge 24
ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane
Southridge fell to Lewis and Clark in inter-conference play in Spokane.
Week 7 Game of the Week
NewsRadio 610 KONA will have the Chiawana at Southridge game on Thursday (10/12), starting with a 6:45 pre-game show, and kickoff is at 7 PM.