A man is in jail after Police in Kennewick connected him to a 2023 gun case.

The Man was Wanted in Connection with a September 2023 Gun Incident in Kennewick

Investigators with the Kennewick Police Department have been looking into a weapons incident that took place back on September 22 of last year (2023). That happened near US Route 395 near the 3300 block of West 9th Ave.

Close-up of gun and handcuffs with evidence bag beside them Stockbyte

(Gun pictured is not the actual gun from event) loading...

Kennewick Police were Able to Identify the Suspect with Help from other Agencies

Detectives discovered the suspect's identity and got a Benton County Prosecutors Office warrant to arrest him. In a multi-agency effort that included help from the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force and the US Marshals Service, they were able to locate the man near E 7th Avenue and Yew Street in Benton County.

Kennewick Police Kennewick Police loading...

Tri-City Regional SWAT was called in to Help.

Working with the Benton County Sheriff's Office and Tri-City Regional SWAT, the man was taken into custody. Officers say he is being charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree.

Related Tri-Cities Area Crime Stories

UNANSWERED QUESTIONS: DRONES USED TO INVESTIGATE RICHLAND TRUCK CRASH

A Truck Crash in Richland is being Investigated

On Monday Night, just before 11 PM, The Richland Police Department says an orange pickup truck careened off the road near Canyon Street and Amon Drive in Richland, crashing through a fence and toppling a light pole before finally overturning in a wooded area nearby.

The Richland and Pasco Police Department Used a Drone to Help Look for People at the Crash Scene

When Richland Police officers arrived on the scene, no one could be found. Richland Police collaborated with the Pasco Police Department to use their drone to help find anyone who could have been there at the scene and possible injuries.

Read the full story here