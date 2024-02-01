Listen to Tri-Cities High School Basketball on 610 KONA

NewsRadio 610 KONA is back to bring you High School Basketball tonight in Mid-Columbia Conference Action. Listen on 610 AM, on our app or at 610kona.com.

The Match Up

Kennewick at Richland, 7:15 pregame, 7:30 Tipoff on 610 KONA.

Preview

Richland comes into the game with a 13-0 MCC conference record (14-3 overall) while Kennewick will take their 6-7 conference record (7-10 overall) into the contest. Can Richland make it 14-0 in conference or will the Lions play spoiler?

Last Games

Richland: 80-39 win vs Hanford High

Kennewick: 78-62 Loss vs Kamiakn High School

Top Players

Richland High School Bombers:

#1- Landon Northrup, 15.7 ppg

#12- Josh Woodard 15.4 ppg, 2.8 spg

#40-Luke Westerfield 14 ppg, 7.3 rpg

Kennewick High School Lions:

#3-Dane Chavez 11.75 ppg

#11- Daniel Trotenya 9.89 ppg