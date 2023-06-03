New Thrilling Coaster Ride in Leavenworth is All That & More!
There's a new roller coaster ride in Leavenworth & it's All That!
Have you been to Leavenworth Adventure Park? I haven't had the opportunity to ride it yet, but I'm told that this weekend was the best! It was sold out on Saturday. You can ride in the future, though. Don't deny yourself!
I LOVE rollercoasters. A friend told me about this one being built in Leavenworth. Come to find out that it's now open, BONUS! This one is definitely on my list. It's time to book a Leavenworth trip.
Here's what we know about Leavenworth's first Alpine Coaster:
2,700' long
Vertical drop 234 feet
Up to 35’ off the ground
Three 360-degree spiral helix circles
There are some rules to riding:
Riders must read and agree to all rider requirements and safety measures before riding. Waivers must be signed for each rider.
Tamper-proof lockable safety belts
Intelligent distance control to keep sleds away from each other
Anti-derailment system
All attractions, including the coaster, have been fully inspected and licensed by the State of Washington.
It's called the Tumwater Twister Alpine Coaster and you you have your choice, scenic or fast.
Leavenworth Adventure Park is located at 9342 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, WA 98826.
If you've never been to Leavenworth Adventure Park, you can visit here.