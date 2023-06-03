New Thrilling Coaster Ride in Leavenworth is All That & More!

There's a new roller coaster ride in Leavenworth & it's All That!

Get our free mobile app

Have you been to Leavenworth Adventure Park? I haven't had the opportunity to ride it yet, but I'm told that this weekend was the best! It was sold out on Saturday. You can ride in the future, though. Don't deny yourself!

Canva Canva loading...

I LOVE rollercoasters. A friend told me about this one being built in Leavenworth. Come to find out that it's now open, BONUS! This one is definitely on my list. It's time to book a Leavenworth trip.

Canva Canva loading...

Here's what we know about Leavenworth's first Alpine Coaster:

2,700' long Vertical drop 234 feet Up to 35’ off the ground Three 360-degree spiral helix circles

There are some rules to riding:

Riders must read and agree to all rider requirements and safety measures before riding. Waivers must be signed for each rider.

Tamper-proof lockable safety belts

Intelligent distance control to keep sleds away from each other

Anti-derailment system

All attractions, including the coaster, have been fully inspected and licensed by the State of Washington.

It's called the Tumwater Twister Alpine Coaster and you you have your choice, scenic or fast.

Canva Canva loading...

Leavenworth Adventure Park is located at 9342 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, WA 98826.

If you've never been to Leavenworth Adventure Park, you can visit here.

Experience this amazing real life bat cave in Leavenworth Peek Inside This Real Life Bat Cave in Leavenworth, featuring an all-natural rock hot tub with a waterfall.

A Visit to the Leavenworth Lair Will Wow You in a Life-Changing Way A stay at this Hansel Creek Treehouse is what you've been dreaming of. Tranquil wilderness is waiting to be explored.

7 Ways to Beat the Tri-Cities Heat 5 Sure ways to keep cool in the HOT Tri-Cities Summer.