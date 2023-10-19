Can you Identify this Man?

Have you seen this man? If so, you are asked to contact the Kennewick Police Department.

The Department is looking to identify a man they believe stole merchandise from the Dicks Sporting Goods store in Kennewick.

KPD is looking to identify this man. (Photo: KPD)

Investigators say that the mystery man allegedly took 600 dollars worth of items from the Sporting Goods store at the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick. Officers say that he drove away in a black vehicle after taking the merchandise.

What you can do

Now, the Kennewick Police Department needs your help. If you can identify this man, call the non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333.