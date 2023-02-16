Kennewick Woman Attacks Rommate With Knife

Neighborhood where assault occurred (Google street view) Neighborhood where assault occurred (Google street view) loading...

Late Wednesday evening, Kennewick Police responded to a reported disturbance not far from Kamiakin High School.

Woman assaults roommate with a knife

Kennewick Police say the suspect, whose name was not released, was arguing with her roommate in a location in the 4700 block of West Metaline Ave.

The woman then armed herself with a pocketknife and tried to assault and stab the other woman. The victim was able to safely escape and called police.

When Kennewick officers arrived the woman refused to answer the door but after obtaining a search warrant, police entered and found the suspect. She is being charged with Assault 2nd Degree-Domestic Violence.

KPD said despite there not being any familial tie between the two women, domestic violence laws apply to roommates.

A man found in the apartment was also taken into custody as it was learned he was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.