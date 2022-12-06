Kennewick Search on For ATV Stolen From Storage, and A Stolen Pickup
Benton County Deputies are searching for a stolen truck and a side-by-side ATV.
A truck and ATV stolen over the weekend
Benton County Deputies are searching for a 2014 Ford F-350 4-door diesel pickup truck that was reported stolen out of the Badger Canyon area over the weekend, and also an ATV.
The BCSO says a Kennewick storage facility had several units broken into over the weekend, and someone stole a Z-FORCE 800 Trail Side x Side ATV from storage.
The facility, based on the image, is Summit Storage, at 9501 West 10th Ave. There have been a number of similar break-ins at various storage facilities in the Tri-Cities recently.
The investigations continue.
