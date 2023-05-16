Kennewick Schools Announce Summer Lunch Program
The Kennewick School District officially released the schedule for the USDA Summer Food Program for Children. The program is for children that attend schools in the district that are 18 and under. The meals are provided to the kids at no extra charge through the dates listed.
Not every school in the district will be open for lunches. Check the following list for the elementary, middle, and high school closest to you that will be open, along with the days and times that meals will be served.
Amistad Elementary School, 930 W. 4th Ave
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Canyon View Elementary School, 1229 W. 22nd Pl.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Cascade Elementary School, 505 S. Highland Dr.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Eastgate Elementary School, 910 E. 10th Ave.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Edison Elementary School, 201 S. Dawes St.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Fuerza Elementary School, 6011 W. 10th Pl.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Hawthorne Elementary School, 3520 W. John Day Ave.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Lincoln Elementary School, 4901 W. 20th Ave.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Ridge View Elementary School, 201 S. Garfield St.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Sage Crest Elementary School, 6411 W. 48th Ave.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Southgate Elementary School, 3121 W. 19th Ave.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Sunset View Elementary School, 711 N. Center Pkwy.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Vista Elementary School, 1701 N. Young St.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Washington Elementary School, 105 W. 21st Ave.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Westgate Elementary School, 2514 W. 4th Ave.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Chinook Middle School, 4891 W. 27th Ave.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Highlands Middle School, 425 S. Tweedt St.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Horse Heaven Hills Middle School, 3500 S. Vancouver St.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Park Middle School, 1011 W. 10th Ave.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St.
Every Monday – Friday between June 15th thru June 30th
Every Monday – Friday between July 5th thru July 19th
Breakfast (7:20 – 7:45 AM) Lunch (10:00 – 10:30 AM) & (11:00 – 11:30 AM)
No Service – June 19th & July 4th
Kennewick High School, 500 S. Dayton St.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Legacy High School, 4624 W. 10th Ave.
Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th
Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)
No Service – July 4th
Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave.
Every Monday - Friday between June 15th thru June 30th
Breakfast (7:20 - 7:45 AM) Lunch (11:00 - 11:30 AM)