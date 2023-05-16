Kennewick Schools Announce Summer Lunch Program

The Kennewick School District officially released the schedule for the USDA Summer Food Program for Children. The program is for children that attend schools in the district that are 18 and under. The meals are provided to the kids at no extra charge through the dates listed.

Get our free mobile app

Not every school in the district will be open for lunches. Check the following list for the elementary, middle, and high school closest to you that will be open, along with the days and times that meals will be served.

KSD Amistad Elementary/KSD loading...

Amistad Elementary School, 930 W. 4th Ave

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Canyon View Elementary School, 1229 W. 22nd Pl.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Cascade Elementary School, 505 S. Highland Dr.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Eastgate Elementary/KSD Eastgate Elementary/KSD loading...

Eastgate Elementary School, 910 E. 10th Ave.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Edison Elementary School, 201 S. Dawes St.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Fuerza Elementary School, 6011 W. 10th Pl.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Hawthorne Elementary/KSD Hawthorne Elementary/KSD loading...

Hawthorne Elementary School, 3520 W. John Day Ave.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Lincoln Elementary School, 4901 W. 20th Ave.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Ridge View Elementary School, 201 S. Garfield St.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Sage Crest Elementary/KSD Sage Crest Elementary/KSD loading...

Sage Crest Elementary School, 6411 W. 48th Ave.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Southgate Elementary School, 3121 W. 19th Ave.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Sunset View Elementary School, 711 N. Center Pkwy.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Vista Elementary/KSD Vista Elementary/KSD loading...

Vista Elementary School, 1701 N. Young St.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Washington Elementary School, 105 W. 21st Ave.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Westgate Elementary School, 2514 W. 4th Ave.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Chinook Middle/KSD Chinook Middle/KSD loading...

Chinook Middle School, 4891 W. 27th Ave.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Highlands Middle School, 425 S. Tweedt St.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Horse Heaven Hills Middle/KSD Horse Heaven Hills Middle/KSD loading...

Horse Heaven Hills Middle School, 3500 S. Vancouver St.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Park Middle School, 1011 W. 10th Ave.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Kamiakin High/Google Street View Kamiakin High/Google Street View loading...

Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St.

Every Monday – Friday between June 15th thru June 30th

Every Monday – Friday between July 5th thru July 19th

Breakfast (7:20 – 7:45 AM) Lunch (10:00 – 10:30 AM) & (11:00 – 11:30 AM)

No Service – June 19th & July 4th

Kennewick High School, 500 S. Dayton St.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Legacy High/Google Street View Legacy High/Google Street View loading...

Legacy High School, 4624 W. 10th Ave.

Every Monday – Thursday between June 20th thru July 13th

Breakfast (8:30 – 9:00 AM) Lunch (Noon – 12:30 PM)

No Service – July 4th

Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave.

Every Monday - Friday between June 15th thru June 30th

Breakfast (7:20 - 7:45 AM) Lunch (11:00 - 11:30 AM)