Kennewick Police Sgt. Injured After Crash, Other Driver Arrested

(Kennewick, WA) -- Police say a man who ran a stop sign, slammed right into a Kennewick Police patrol cruiser, sending the Sergeant behind the wheel to the hospital. This happened Sunday night just before 10:00 near the intersection of South Rainier Street and West 10th Ave.

The Sergeant had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by the Kennewick Fire Department. He was treated and released. The driver of the civilian vehicle has been identified as Kalvin Kernan. He was taken to the Benton County Jail for Felony DUI and vehicular assault. He was not injured in the crash.