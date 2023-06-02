Richland Drunk Driver Snaps Telephone Pole, Flips Car

The driver was not seriously hurt but did flee the scene.

A drunk driver slams into a telephone pole

Late Thursday evening, Richland Police responded to an area near the intersection of Rossell Street and Duportail Ave. after residents reported a car hit a telephone pole.

This is in the residential area of Duportail in the 'middle of Richland, where the speed limits are lower.

When officers arrived they found the sedan had hit the pole, snapped it in half, and the car ended up on its roof.

The driver, whose ID was not released, had fled the scene just before police arrived, but they were able to search and locate them. They've been jailed on suspicion of DUI and Hit and Run.

That was the second in-town DUI Richland Officers responded during the late evening prior to midnight.

The driver was fortunate they did not suffer severe injuries.

