(Kennewick, WA) -- A 27-year-old woman is under arrest after a crash Tuesday morning along the Bob Olson Parkway and South Florida Place around 7:00. Kennewick Police say the car began to combust after crashing into a fire hydrant, which failed to stop it, ultimately traveling through a rock bed along a media and coming to rest. Crews arrived and found the driver showing signs of drug impairment. She was taken into custody on a DUI charge.