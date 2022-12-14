Pasco DUI Driver Causes Blocking Crash in Kennewick

Kennweick DUI crash (KPD) Kennweick DUI crash (KPD) loading...

A 42-year-old woman is in the Benton County jail after a Tuesday evening crash.

Driver hits another vehicle, blocks road

Shortly after 8 PM, Kennewick officers responded to the intersection of West Kennewick Ave. and North Olympia for a two-vehicle crash.

The at-fault driver, the woman from Pasco, hit another vehicle, and the crash ended up blocking the intersection.

During the preliminary investigation, KPD determined the woman was intoxicated. She was arrested, fortunately, the other driver in the crash was not seriously injured.

The holiday season is here, and authorities remind drivers don't drink and drive!