Kennewick Police have one theft suspect in custody and need your help to ID two others.

The three suspects allegedly prowled multiple vehicles in Kennewick on Monday.

The thieves took tools, personal items, as well as debit cards that were used a short time later.

From the Kennewick Police Department Facebook page:

KPD Detectives viewed this video and recognized one of the suspects as Tanner Matthews, a 30-year-old local resident. They caught up to him at a house in the 2000 block of west 24th Ave in Kennewick, where he was arrested and a search warrant was served. Detectives located the clothing he wore in the video, items stolen from car prowls, key fobs to stolen vehicles, suspected Fentanyl laced narcotics, and a firearm that had been reported stolen to the Pasco Police. Tanner was booked into jail on a 72-hour investigative hold for suspicion of five felony charges: Theft 2nd, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd, Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Possession of Stolen Property 2nd, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

KPD would like your help to identify the other two suspects. The male was wearing jeans. The female also was wearing jeans and may be injured due to her fall. They could be associated with the vehicle in the background, which appears to be a Dodge white Journey.

If you have any information, please call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333.

Police advise you to keep your vehicles locked at all times and secure your garage door openers.

