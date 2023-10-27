A local Tri-Cities High School football Player receives the WIAA's Athlete of the Week Award.

Camden Schmidt, a Senior Running Back for the Kamiakin High School Braves, received the "Athlete of the Week" award from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA). Schmidt earned the honors after an impressive 275-yard rushing performance against the Richland Bombers last week. The game was broadcast on NewsRadio 610 KONA as our game of the week, and it did not disappoint. Schmidt and his Kamiakin teammates were able to hold off the Richland Bombers to win 42-35 on the road at the Bomber Bowl in Fran Rish Stadium.

"Cam is by far the most selfless player on our team, playing both ways and refuses to come off special teams because he knows how important special teams are," said Kamiakin Head Coach Scott Biglin. He went on to say, [He is] Just a warrior. A truly special young man who's fun to coach."

The Kamiakin Braves 2023 season has been successful.

The 4A Kamiakin Braves currently sit at 6-1 and first place in the Mid-Columbia Athletic Conference in the final week of the conference's regular season. The Braves will play Pasco High School on Friday at Lampson Stadium. Kick-off for that game is at 7 PM.

