Kamiakin Volleyball Tops Eastlake in Opening Round of State Tourney

WIAA High School Volleyball State Tournament's Opening Round in Yakima, Washington

Opening Match Against Eastlake (Sammamish, Washington)

The Kamiakin High School Volleyball team opened up the State Tournament with a 3-1 win against Eastlake High School from Sammamish, Washington.

The scores of the game from the Yakima Sundome were:

Game 1: 25-21, Kamiakin

Game 2: 31-29, Kamiakin

Game 3: 27-25, Eastlake

Game 4: 25-13, Kamiakin

The Braves will next play Tahoma (Maple Valley) High School or North Creek (Bothell) High School at 7:15 PM on Friday.