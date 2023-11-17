Kamiakin Volleyball Tops Eastlake in Opening Round of State Tourney
WIAA High School Volleyball State Tournament's Opening Round in Yakima, Washington
Opening Match Against Eastlake (Sammamish, Washington)
The Kamiakin High School Volleyball team opened up the State Tournament with a 3-1 win against Eastlake High School from Sammamish, Washington.
The scores of the game from the Yakima Sundome were:
Game 1: 25-21, Kamiakin
Game 2: 31-29, Kamiakin
Game 3: 27-25, Eastlake
Game 4: 25-13, Kamiakin
The Braves will next play Tahoma (Maple Valley) High School or North Creek (Bothell) High School at 7:15 PM on Friday.