Kamiakin Volleyball Opens State Play on Friday

Heading Back to State in Yakima

This week, the Kamiakin High School Volleyball team is gearing up for the 4A Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) State Tournament in Yakima. This will be the third straight time the Lady Braves will play in the State Tournament. . Their opening contest is scheduled for 9:45 AM in the Yakima Sundome.

They Reached State After a Thrilling Win Over Gonzaga Prep

The Lady Braves reached the tournament after a thrilling finish at districts. That story can be read here.

Kamiakin Will Open the Tournament Against Eastlake (Sammamish, Washington)

The Lady Braves will go into the tournament as the fifth seed and will open the tournament as they take on 12th-ranked Eastlake from Sammamish, Washington. The Eastlake Wolves went 10-4 in the KingCo 4A Conference and 25-7-1 overall during the regular season.

The winner of that match will face the Tahoma and North Creek match winner. The loser of that game will drop to the bottom bracket, where they will play the North Creek and Tahoma loser. You can view the 4A Volleyball Bracket here.

Kamiakin is Returning to State at the Sundome in Yakima for The Third Straight Year

Kamiakin, Head Coach Morgan Schauble, looks forward to a strong showing at State after a great season.

“We started last June with the saying “unfinished business” which included going after the MCC [Mid-Columbia Conferance] title, getting that first win in playoffs, and heading back to State.” She said: “Our next unfinished business is to bring home some hardware. The team is dialed in to achieve this goal and have been working towards it for three years.”

Coach Schauble also added that the team is poised to make a run with solid leadership and experience, as they have nine seniors and experienced players. She described the team as possessing a strong work ethic while playing with energy and selflessness.