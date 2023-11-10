Kamiakin Volleyball Heading Back to State

Kamiakin Volleyball Earns State Birth after Winning District Title

The Kamiakin Braves Volleyball team is heading to the WIAA 4A State playoffs after upsetting the number one-seeded Gonzaga Prep Bullpups to claim the District 8 Championship. The Braves defeated Gonzaga Prep 3-1 in the championship. In addition to their remarkable finish at districts, the Braves are 19-0 on the season and into the post-season.

"We started the season with the saying unfinished business. Each player had their own definition of what that meant to them. However, as a group winning districts was part of the unfinished business we wanted to accomplish," said Head Coach Morgan Schauble.

Photo Credit: Michelle Dolven Photo Credit: Michelle Dolven loading...

The scores of the games were:

25-21, Kamiakin

25-22 Gonzaga Prep

25-18, Kamiakin

25-17, Kamiakin.

The Braves will now await their opponent and tournament schedule.

A large crowd on hand (Photo Credit: Michelle Dolven) A large crowd on hand (Photo Credit: Michelle Dolven) loading...

Kamiakin's Student-Athletes on and off the court

Volleyball's WIAA Academic State Championship

This season, the Volleyball team also took the 4A Academic State Championship after the team earned a 3.88 cumulative 3.88 GPA

Kamiakin High School also had their boys' cross-country team earn their Academic State Championship this fall.

It has been a successful post-season for Kamiakin Athletics.

Kamiakin High School Football

The Kamiakin High School Football team is making a run in the playoffs. They topped Wenatchee in the opening round last week 42-0. They will take on Emerald Ridge tonight (Friday, November 10th) at 6 PM. You can listen to that game here.

Photo: Tommy Wolf//Lit Media Photo: Tommy Wolf//Lit Media loading...

Kamiakin High School Cross Country

Kamiakin's Ezra Teeples took the 4A individual State Cross Country Championship this fall and the

Brave's Cross Country Team finished 2nd in the state overall.

Photo: Kamiakin Booster Club Photo: Kamiakin Booster Club loading...