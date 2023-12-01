It's finally December, and there's magic in the air of Tri-Cities! This Saturday, December 2, consider checking out these three events.

Downtown Kennewick's Annual Hometown Holiday Parade

Starting at 10am, the classic Downtown Kennewick Hometown Holiday Parade will march its way from Dayton St. to Auburn St. This Parade will go "Rain, Snow, or Shine", and everyone is encouraged to arrive early for parking (there's a handy guide for that) and hot chocolate. Enjoy holiday-themed floats, police and fire vehicles, and various entertaining characters and local representatives.

More details are available at Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership.

Get our free mobile app

Roscoe's Coffee 3rd Annual Jingle Bell Bash

Also starting at 10am this Saturday is the third annual Jingle Bell Bash at Roscoe's Coffee. The event will host 40 local vendors, free activities for kids, coffee roasting tours, music, games, food, and more - and of course, Santa Claus!

More details are available on Roscoe's Coffee's Facebook.

Opening Weekend For Richland's 8th Annual Winter Wonderland

The City of Richland is kicking off its month-long Winter Wonderland event in John Dam Plaza with a special opening weekend on December 1 and December 2. The weekend events include a special countdown to lighting the park, along with live entertainment, food vendors, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Between 5pm and 9pm, the park with light up with a Dancing Light Show, choreographed to Music. Saturday's events begin with a performance by the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, followed by a Sing A-Long. The park will also be filled with dancing characters, the Alphabet Home Village, and Letters to the North Pole. Food vendors include KC Brand Kettle Corn, The Local Bite, Sweet Snack Attack, and Miss Tamale.

You can also take a quick walk over to Howard Amon Park to enjoy the J&S Express Train Ride, visit Santa & Mrs. Clause, and enjoy the Clover Island Yacht Club's Lighted Boat Parade. Food vendors at Howard Amon include KC Brand Kettle Corn, Doggie Style Gourmet Hot Dogs, and Miss Tamale.

Richland Community Center will also be hosting movies, bingo, arts & crafts, and the Thrive Holiday performance.

Visit the Richland Parks & Rec website for a full schedule.

Looking for even more to do in Tri-Cities for the holiday?

24+ Surprising Facts About Christmas (How Many Do You Know?) Historians date the first 'Christmas' celebrations back to 336 C.E. in ancient Rome. In its thousand-plus years of history, the holiday has evolved into a celebration with unique traditions and cultural significance across the globe. Let's dive into fascinating nuggets of Yuletide trivia, historical facts, and surprising truths about the Christmas holiday! Gallery Credit: Phylicia Peterson, Townsquare Media Laramie/Cheyenne