Washington Ranked High in Most Diverse States in U.S.
One of the things I love about living in Washington State is the diversity. So many people from so many different backgrounds, I think it's wonderful.
Wallet Hub ranked each state from most to least diverse, if you, too, were curious enough to have a peek.
I honestly thought Washington State would be higher on the list.
Washington is only 15 which is still pretty high, but I would have thought Washington would have at least cracked the top 10.
They comprised this list based on socioeconomic diversity ranking, cultural diversity ranking, economic diversity ranking, and household diversity ranking.
The most diverse according to this list goes to California, followed by Texas, then Florida.
The least diverse goes to West Virginia, followed by Maine and then New Hampshire.
Just a few other notes straight from Wallet Hub.
Hawaii has the highest racial and ethnic diversity, which is three times higher than in Vermont, the state with the lowest.
California has the highest language diversity, which is 2.3 times higher than in West Virginia, the state with the lowest.
Nevada has the highest birthplace diversity, which is three times higher than in Louisiana, the state with the lowest.
Louisiana has the highest religious diversity, which is 2.1 times higher than in New Hampshire, the state with the lowest.
I take living in Washington for granted but I certainly notice a difference when I visit less-diverse states like Utah recently.
I like it here. The food is way better.
