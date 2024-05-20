Will High Winds In Washington Continue Into the Holiday Weekend?

Heading into the Memorial Day weekend, Washington will experience wet conditions.

According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton:

An active weather pattern will promote rain and thunderstorms during the week along with breezy winds and temperatures generally below to near normal.

Nothing ruins a holiday get-together more than bad weather.

While we expect cooler than normal temps and showers and possible thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday, no major impacts are expected leading into the weekend. Breezy winds are pretty typical for the PNW. The good news is that by Saturday, things turn around. Checking out the Weather Channel's extended forecast, Saturday through Monday is predicted to be partly cloudy. High temperatures will range from the upper 60's on Saturday to low 80's by Memorial Day.

Formerly known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day is a U.S. federal holiday observed on the last Monday in May to honor the men and women who have died while serving in the military. It's a day for remembrance from the early tradition of decorating graves with flowers, wreaths and flags.

My father was in the Army, serving in Korea, and passed on May 26th, 2004.

His father also served in the Army, in the first World War. Both are buried Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minnesota. My mother and grandmother are there, too. I'll be making a visit to Fort Snelling next year on Memorial Day.

