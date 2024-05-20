Top 3 Overrated Washington Celebrities (Suggested by You)

We asked our listeners/readers, among the people who made it big and famous, who they thought were overrated.

You know, not EVERYONE big and famous, just the people from our great state of Washington.

The ones who felt they could move on and achieve great things, and they did.

But in doing so, they may have gotten a big head or, at one time, rubbed their home state the wrong way.

Who is to say why our listeners and readers felt this way about these 3 people on top?

Maybe it is their political or personal stance on issues, perhaps how they lived their lives, or maybe our respondents just didn't think they were all that and a bag of chips.

Hollywood walk of fame, with someone giving a thumbs down. Neon Washington state outline. Canva loading...

When we asked, "Who is the Washington celebrity everyone loves but you don't think is so great?" Many names were given.

Musicians like Kurt Cobain and Macklemore and sports stars like Drew Bledsoe and Cooper Kupp were mentioned.

But these 3 names came up repeatedly.

walk way with stars. Words over the picture. Canva loading...

#3 Kyle MacLachlan

Actor Kyle MacLachlan talking YouTube/Moonlitskies - TBS loading...

Kyle MacLachlan's name popped up several times, but no real reasons were given. Maybe it is the old saying, "They hate us because they ain't us!" and jealousy comes into play.

After all, Kyle was the O.G. Paul Atreides in 1984's Dune, won numerous awards on Twin Peaks, got a "private dance" from Elizabeth Berkley in 1995's Showgirls, and has been seen lately on the hugely successful Fallout TV show.

#2 Chris Pratt

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 Marvel loading...

Chris Pratt was born in Virginia, Minnesota, but moved to Lake Stevens, Washington, when he was 7.

It seemed like he could do no wrong for a while, with his roles in Parks and Recreation, Guardians of the Galaxy, and the LEGO Movie.

To the best of my knowledge, the negativity toward Pratt started after his 2018 acceptance speech for MTV's Generation Award.

Since then, he's continued appearing in blockbuster after blockbuster: Marvel's End Game and GOTG3, the Jurassic World series, The Tomorrow War, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

#1 Jay Inslee

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talking into a microphone behing held by a man at an airport. YouTube/Fox 13 Seattle loading...

Why was the 23rd governor of Washington's name brought up so often with our question? One word: Politics.

It is weird that nowadays, being a political leader ranks as a type of celebrity.

We'll see how well Jay Inslee's celebrity status stays in the public's mind when he leaves office, as he has mentioned that he will NOT be running for a 4th term in 2024.

