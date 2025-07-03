Fallout shelters were quite a popular idea back in the days of nuclear war and instilling the notion of 'what do you do if they drop a bomb on us'. The idea of having a place you can go that would protect us from a nuclear blast was intriging and was something mentioned in several movies.

From those who grew up in the '90s, they probably first heard of one from the Brandon Fraser movie 'Blast from the Past'.

And of course gamers know all about the Fallout series, which also turned into a series on Prime Video.

So, just out of curiosity, how many fallout shelters do we have in Washington State?

fallout shelters in wa

The website, TruePrepper, keeps track of all the fallout shelters state-by-state. Let's look at Washington.

Where are the fallout shelters in Washington State?

There's one way up in the northeast part of Washington State in the Colville National Forest.

Two in Spokane.

One in Medical Lake, near Spokane.

Pullman has several. 16 by my count.

Then, on the west side of the state there's one in Longview.

One in Adler.

One in Rainier. The town, not the mountain.

There's one in Buckley, just outside of town.

There's one just outside of Prairie Ridge that looks to be at White River High School.

One in Clover Creek.

One in Lakewood.

In Tacoma, I counted 5 of them.

There's one at the tip of Marrowstone Island.

Of all places, they have 6 in Port Townsend.

And, believe it or not, I only counted one in Seattle.

All in all, I counted 40 of them. More or less.

Let's just hope we never have to use any of them.

