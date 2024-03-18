Washington Congressman Dan Newhouse Holding Telephone Town Halls

Washington State Congressman Dan Newhouse has announced he will host a pair of telephone town halls this week. Constituents will have the opportunity to ask questions of the Congressman during these sessions.

Newhouse has represented Washington State's 4th District, which covers Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Yakima, Benton, and Klickitat Counties, as well as parts of Franklin and Adams Counties, since 2015 (elected 2014).

When Are the Town Halls Happening?

Both town hall events will be held on Thursday March 21st and separated by less than an hour. The first will be for residents of Benton, Klickitat, Franklin, and Adams counties, and will begin at 4:55pm.

The second town hall will be for residents of Yakima, Okanogan, Douglas, and Grant counties and will get started at 6:30pm. All residents of the District are encouraged to attend.

There is certainly no shortage of topics to discuss that impact Central Washington. From the push to breach the Lower Snake River Dams, to the border situation and the flow of fentanyl through it to Central Washington communities, and plenty in between.

If you would like to take part in either of the telephone town halls on Thursday March 21st, you can hold your spot by with an RSVP here.