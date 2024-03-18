The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission recently gathered in Olympia for a three-day session from March 14th to 16th. Throughout the meeting, the commission addressed a myriad of pressing issues, spanning from policy decisions to land acquisition endeavors.

Committee Sessions Initiate Discussions

The proceedings kicked off on Thursday, March 14th, with committee sessions where significant deliberations took place. Noteworthy topics included insights shared by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) on the National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation. Committees also ventured into discussions revolving around habitat conservation, shellfish monitoring, and the formulation of wildlife management frameworks.

Approval of Land Acquisition Marks Friday's Agenda

A pivotal moment occurred on Friday's agenda as the Commission granted approval for the acquisition of 90 acres at the Violet Prairie Unit of the Scatter Creek Wildlife Area in Thurston County. This decision was geared towards enhancing habitat conservation efforts for federally listed species, all while considering potential avenues for future recreational access.

Addressing Public Petitions and Wildlife Preservation

In addition to land acquisition matters, the Commission tackled several public petitions during the session. Votes were cast on issues ranging from alterations to fishing regulations to considerations regarding deer tagging. Notably, a petition advocating for changes in yellow perch limits on Fish Lake received the Commission's nod of approval.

Moreover, the Commission delved into wildlife preservation discussions, culminating in the confirmation of the endangered status of killer whales in Washington following a recent periodic status review.

Further Deliberations and Public Engagement on Saturday

The final day of the session, Saturday, saw continued public engagement opportunities and discussions surrounding the potential reclassification of gray wolves as a Washington sensitive species.

Role of the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission

Appointed by the governor, the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission holds a pivotal role in shaping policies for the WDFW. Their endeavors are geared towards ensuring the preservation and sustainable management of fish, wildlife, and ecosystems, all while providing equitable recreational and commercial opportunities for stakeholders across the state.

WDFW's Impact on Washington's Economy

Director Kelly Susewind highlighted the significant impact of activities made possible through WDFW’s stewardship of fish, wildlife, and ecosystems on Washington's economy. According to data released by WDFW, participation in wildlife-related recreation activities in 2022 was substantial, with approximately 290,000 hunters, 1.2 million anglers, and 6.2 million wildlife watchers in the state. These participants collectively spent over $9 billion on equipment and trip-related expenses during this period.

