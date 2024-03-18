Benton Franklin Fair Announces First 2024 Country Act

Who's Coming To The 2024 Benton Franklin Fair In Tri-Cities Washington?

Country music icon Craig Morgan is set to launch the Hayden Homes Summer Concert Series, headlining the opening night at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo on August 20.

Benton Franklin Fair Announces First Country Act In Kennewick Washington

Fans can anticipate electrifying live performances of his beloved hits including "That's What I Love About Sunday," "Redneck Yacht Club," and "The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost."

Ticket sales commence at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 22, offering various seating choices to suit every preference:

$30 Reserved Seating: Secure your spot with a reserved chair on the grass, ensuring an optimal view of the stage.

$40 Fan Zone Tickets: Enjoy the excitement of the concert from the general admission Fan Zone, a standing-room-only area positioned close to the stage.

$60 VIP: Elevate your experience with VIP access, offering the flexibility to mingle with friends or relax in a seat while relishing the concert. All VIP seats are general admission, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable evening.

It's important to note that while fair admission is required for all reserved seating options, access to the general admission lawn and bleacher areas is complimentary with fair admission.

* Make sure you buy your tickets from reputable sites and not ticket resale sites

Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to revel in the magic of Craig Morgan's performance amidst the vibrant atmosphere of the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo.

