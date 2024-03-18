WA’s Premiere Tulip Festival is Fast Approaching!
Washington State is home to one of the best Springs you'll experience.
April 1-30th, 2024
"Colorful blossoms and mild temperatures characterize spring in Washington. This season brings less rain than winter, although showers are still common into early June in Western Washington. In the mountains and higher elevations, light snow is possible into late March." - Source
One spring event I have yet to see personally, the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.
The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival has been going strong since 1984.
"From humble beginnings, the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival grew. It moved from 2 days to 10, then 17 and then to 30 days. The expansion to 30 days was to ensure that the huge fields of tulips grown in Skagit Valley by Washington Bulb Co./RoozenGaarde would actually bloom sometime during the festival, since a shorter festival sometime missed the blooming of the fields." - Source
How cool would it be to take family pictures, insta posts, and just taking in the views of all the tulips! Check out the pictures below for an idea of what you'll see in person this coming April.
I'm not even kidding! How cool do all those tulips look!
Breathtaking, awe-inspiring and something you will remember for years to come.
This isn't an ad, I am just truly intrigued by the beauty! I need to book a trip!
Want to come with?!
April 1-30th, 2024 we get to experience the beauty of Mother Nature in Skagit Valley WA.
Skagit Valley Tulip Festival on Instagram
