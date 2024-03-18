Sentencing Announcement

In a recent announcement, Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, revealed the sentencing of Tyler Jonas Senator, aged 24, from Toppenish, Washington. Senator's sentencing follows his admission of guilt to one count of Brandishing a Firearm During a Crime of Violence and one count of Assault of a Spouse, Intimate Partner, or Dating Partner by Strangling or Suffocating.

Sentencing Details

Chief United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian delivered the sentence of 84 months and 1 day of imprisonment, accompanied by 5 years of supervised release. This decision comes after careful consideration of the severity of Senator's actions.

Get our free mobile app

Case Background

According to court documents and testimonies presented during the sentencing hearing, the incident occurred on April 23, 2023. Senator and his partner, both members of the Yakama Nation, were traveling in the victim's vehicle when the assault took place. Senator violently assaulted the victim by strangling her, causing visible injuries around her throat.

Later that day, within their Toppenish residence, the assault escalated as Senator proceeded to physically attack the victim. His actions included striking, kicking, and biting her. Additionally, Senator used the butt of a rifle to strike the victim's head before threatening her with the firearm.

Official Statements

U.S. Attorney Waldref commended the victim for her bravery in coming forward, emphasizing that everyone deserves a safe environment free from domestic violence. She acknowledged the disproportionate rates of domestic violence in indigenous communities and reaffirmed the commitment to addressing such crimes.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kelly M. Smith expressed hope that the sentencing would demonstrate the ongoing commitment to combatting violent crime within the state's reservations.

Investigative Efforts and Prosecution

The investigation into this case was a collaborative effort between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Yakama Nation Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Michael Murphy handled the prosecution, ensuring that justice was served in this matter.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What 25 Historic Battlefields Look Like Today The following is an examination of what became of the sites where America waged its most important and often most brutal campaigns of war. Using a variety of sources, Stacker selected 25 historically significant battlefields in American history. For each one, Stacker investigated what happened there when the battles raged as well as what became of those hallowed grounds when the fighting stopped.

These are the battlefields that defined the United States military’s journey from upstart Colonial rebels to an invincible global war machine. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33563393,"3":{"1":0},"11":4,"12":0,"16":10,"28":1}">