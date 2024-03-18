Washington State Patrol Busts Speeder for 161 MPH Near Kennewick

Yea...161 miles per hour!

Washington State Patrol Works with Air Patrol Near Tri-Cities

This morning the Washington State Patrol was working with their air division looking for speeders on I-82 near Locust Grove in Kennewick. Then they spotted a white Audi traveling at a very high rate of speed and managed to complete the traffic stop. The white Audi was clocked from above at 161 miles per hour. Washington State Patrol Trooper said in a social media post about the driver, "Tri-City troopers were working with our airplane this morning at I-82 and Locust Grove in Kennewick when they stopped this car for 161 mph!!!

If this car would have hit anything, we would probably be investigating a fatality collision." #NotAcceptable