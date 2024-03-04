West Richland Shooting Suspect Caught by Police

The suspect in a gunfire incident from early Sunday morning is in the Benton County jail.

West Richland Police respond to reports of shots fired

Around 1:30 AM WRPD responded to the area of North 61st. Street, after getting calls from citizens who reported hearing multiple shots being fired. The location was just east of Tapteal Elementary School.

A number of shell casings were discovered near the scene.

Area residents provided enough surveillance camera footage for WRPD Officers to not only identify but locate the suspect, who was then arrested without incident.

No details of the suspect were provided, but WRPD says it was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

The firearm used by the suspect was stolen, said Officers. No other specifics about the incident were released.