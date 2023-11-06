Busy West Richland Intersection To Finally Open

The city of West Richland is eyeing this Thursday, November 9th as the target date for the opening of the Bombing Range/Keene Road intersection.

A contractor is on-site today (11/6) to finish up the traffic signals.

"What you're going to see is a four-way intersection. If you're heading south on Bombing Range and want to make a left, there's double left turn lanes there. The signal is controlled by cameras. So, it's pretty smart in the programming." says Public Works Director Roscoe Slade.

The city wanted to open the intersection much earlier, but completion of the project was delayed due to a hang up in the delivery of aluminum housing for the traffic signal heads.

"They finally showed up last week and so crews will be back there getting those installed, a little bit of testing, and then get things operational with everything opening up on Thursday." Slade said.

Nearly 20 years ago, a single lane roundabout was built to ease congestion. After a series of traffic studies, the city decided a signalized intersection was the best option.

The north-south route serves as a major access point for the Badger South Sub-Area and access to the I-182 Interstate.

The east-west route serves as major access to the westerly developing areas of the city including a proposed high school and commercial/residential development.

Construction was completed in phases with the first phase reconstructing the south half of the intersection and the second phase reconstructing the north half.

"Everybody's excited to have it open. It'll be great to get traffic flowing again through there." Slade said. "I just appreciate everyone's patience with the project."

