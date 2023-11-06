Trial Set for West Richland Woman Suspected of Florida Murder

The case of a West Richland woman accused in the murder for hire plot of her ex-husband, former Microsoft Executive Jared Bridegan, is now set for trial.

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez is in a Jacksonville jail charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder among other charges.

Her husband, Mario Fernandez-Saldana, faces similar charges. Henry Tenon has already pleaded guilty to second degree murder and admitted his role as the gunman. He plans to testify against Gardner.

With well-known Florida attorney Jose Baez at her side, Gardner pleaded not guilty last week. The judge set her trial for April 13, 2024. Her next court hearing is December 1st. Prosecutors say they'll seek the death penalty.

Baez represented Casey Anthony, the woman acquitted of murder, manslaughter and child abuse in the death of her young daughter, Caylee.

Gardner moved to West Richland following the murder of the 33-year-old Bridegan. Both Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Florida Governor Ron De Santis signed her extradition arrest warrants last month.

