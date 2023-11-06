2023 Mid-Columbia All-Conference Football Awards

Mid-Columbia Football All-Conference Awards Ahead of this weekend's 3A and 4A High School Football Games, the Mid-Columbia Conference has released its All-Conference list for 2023.

Top Honors

Player of the Year-Offense

Richland Quarterback Josh Woodard has been named the MCC offensive player of the year for 2023. Woodard was the top Quarterback in the MCC, throwing for over 2800 yards. He also tossed 32 touchdowns.

Player of the Year-Defense

On the defensive side of the ball, Chiawana Linebacker Cooper MacPherson took defensive player of the year honors. MacPherson was a force on defense, racking up a league-leading 12 sacks and 20 tackles.

Player of the Year-All Purpose

David Wacenske of the Kennewick Lions is the All-Purpose Player of the Year for the MCC. Wacenske hauled in 49 passes and caught 13 touchdowns.

Lineman of the Year

Kennewick's Nathan Knapik is the MCC's Lineman of the Year. Knapkik's blocking helped Kennewick's prolific offensive attack. Coach of the Year Randy Affholter is the

2023 MCC Coach of the Year.

Affholter led Kennewick High School to a 7-1 regular season record and a playoff birth.

Complete list of MCC All-Conference Honors

You can see the complete list here.

Congrats to all the student-athletes and coaches on the list. Also, a special thanks to all the Athletic Directors who work so hard behind the scenes.

2023 High School State Football Playoffs

The awards come out a few days before the next round of the playoffs. This season, the State Football Playoffs feature several Tri-Cities Teams. You can see a full schedule of the upcoming playoff games on our website, 610kona.com