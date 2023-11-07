Why Tri-Cities WA Walmart’s Are Cracking Down on Coupon Holders

What Is Walmart's New Coupon Policy For 2023 And 2024?

I think we all miss the good old days when Walmart basically asked no questions when it came to returns and such.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

I think I had a few family members take advantage of the system as at one time Walmart would accept items without a receipt.

What Changes Is Walmart Making On Their Coupon Policy, Why People Are Upset

Those days are long gone but a new policy change a few Walmart customers frustrated when it comes to its coupon system and the new changes will affect Walmart in Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland.

Get our free mobile app

In an article posted by MSN.com and a press release from Walmart, here are three changes to how Walmart accepts coupons for 2023 and 2024.

Walmart Earnings Beat Expectations Getty Images loading...

The biggest change is overages, which Walmart posted on its website:

Walmart does not give cash back nor will any overages apply to the remaining items in the transaction if the value of a coupon is greater than the purchase value of the item, including WIC and SNAP . The value of a coupon will be applied up to the price of the item and any excess value will not be applied to the transaction total.



So no cash back on your overages. This change brings Walmart in line with most retailers.

There is also a “limit of 4 identical coupons per household, per day” that will stop the register if someone tries to use the coupons in excess.

One of the biggest changes is no more overrides. Walmart's registers will determine if your coupon is valid and that determination is final so store employees will no longer be able to override coupons.

So three big changes to Walmart's coupon policy you should be aware of. You can read more details on the changes here and here.

9 Fascinating Places in the US Similar to Washington State Check out these nine incredible places in the US that offer scenery, climates, and activities similar to what you know and love in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals