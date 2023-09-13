University of Idaho Slaying Suspect Wants Cameras Out of Courtroom

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to reports, the suspect in the slaying of four University of Idaho students wants cameras removed from the courtroom during his proceedings.

Bryan Kohberger wants the cameras removed

Last November 13th, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found dead in a home that was across the street from the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. The crime scene was described by a number of reports as being very shocking and brutal.

The investigation grabbed national headlines, involving the use of DNA, surveillance video footage, and cellphone data to get sufficient evidence to charge Kohberger in their deaths.

He was eventually located and arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania. According to papers filed in Latah County, Idaho Superior Court, his attorneys say the presence and use of cameras in the courtroom for proceedings and news gathering has violated a judge's order and "threatened" his right to a fair trial.

The Latah County Prosecutor's Office has said they are seeking the death penalty in the case. According to MyNorthwest.com and the Associated Press:

"In a court document filed late last month, defense attorneys Anne Taylor and Jay Logsdon said the media pool photographers and videographers violated the judge’s orders to show a wide shot of the courtroom and avoid recording images of notes on the attorneys’ tables."

A variety of other camera-related objections were raised in the papers. Kohberger was a grad student at WSU studying criminology.

A Judge was expected to hear arguments over the camera issue on Wednesday, Sept. 13th.