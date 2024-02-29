Umatilla Sheriff Confirms ID of Deceased Milton-Freewater Woman

The woman was first reported missing to authorities, on February 18th.

Milton-Freewater Facebook page urged people to be on lookout

The Facebook page Taking Back Our Litte Town of M-F had a shared post last week indicating a 20-year-old woman was missing, possibly in the area of what's called Cache Hollow. The post said she was last seen on January 13th. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office released information indicating they were notified on February 18th about her being missing. This image was shared on the Milton-Freewater page.

At that time, the UCSO was notified about a possible deceased person in the area of Cache Hollow Road and Walla Walla River Road. After arriving and searching the area, a body was recovered. The Oregon State Medical Examiner and Milton-Freewater Police began to investigate. Authorities did not say what led to her discovery.

The area is sparsely populated and rural.

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday the woman was identified as 20-year-old Shelby Lynn Cunningham. No other specifics have been released due to the ongoing investigation. It took some time for authorities to establish and confirm her identity.

The UCSO says due to the terrain at the location, the Umatilla County Search and Rescue Team was called in to assist with her recovery.