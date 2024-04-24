Rodeo enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend as the Northwest Intercollegiate Rodeo Finals take place at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston. Hosted by Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC), the event promises to be a high-energy showcase of college rodeo talent.

Participating Colleges and Current Rankings

The competition, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, will feature teams from several colleges, including Walla Walla Community College, University of Idaho, Treasure Valley Community College, and Lassen College from Susanville, California. BMCC's Timberwolves, currently in second place in total points for both men's and women's teams, are looking to make a strong showing on their home turf.

Stakes and Path to National Finals

The stakes are high, with the top two teams and top three athletes in each event earning a ticket to the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, this June. The event is a significant stepping stone for college rodeo athletes hoping to make a name for themselves on a national stage.

Get our free mobile app

Friday's Schedule and Community Support

Friday's action kicks off with slack at 2 p.m., followed by the main performance at 6 p.m. This night is hosted by the BMCC Rodeo Boosters, with all proceeds going to support the BMCC Rodeo Team. It's an excellent opportunity for the community to rally behind the local team while enjoying a night of rodeo excitement.

Saturday's Finals and Affordable Family Fun

The finals on Saturday are expected to draw even larger crowds. Slack starts at 1 p.m., with the main performance at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for $10 per day, making it an affordable and family-friendly event.

Join the Excitement in Eastern Oregon

With a lineup of talented athletes, a supportive community, and the high stakes of national competition, the Northwest Intercollegiate Rodeo Finals are set to be a memorable event. Rodeo fans and newcomers alike are encouraged to attend and experience the excitement of college rodeo in Eastern Oregon.

LOOK: Best Counties To Retire to in Washington Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Washington using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: States Sending the Most People to Washington Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to Washington using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker