In-N-Out Burger Expands Presence in Washington With New Location

A second In-N-Out Burger location is planned for Washington State.

Will it be in Tri-Cities? Sadly, no. This In-N-Out location is in Clark County. The exact address is 13511 S.E. Third Way in East Vancouver. The property is a vacant Rite Aid store (Rite Aid closed the store in January as part of the company's chapter 11 bankruptcy). The plan is to tear down the former Rite Aid building, situated on the northwest corner of Mill Plain Boulevard and 136th Avenue.

In-N-Out Burger Clashes With Local Governments Over Vaccine Verification Mandates Getty Images loading...

The In-N-Out in Ridgefield plans to open in 2025. I was extremely excited to visit In-N-Out when I interviewed for a job in California years ago. I did get the job, and was able to visit the popular burger joint several times during the 10 years I lived there.

In-N-Out Burger Clashes With Local Governments Over Vaccine Verification Mandates Getty Images loading...

When and where did the first In-N-Out Burger open? In 1948:

Harry Snyder introduces California's first drive-thru hamburger stand in a space barely 100 square feet at Francisquito and Garvey in Baldwin Park. Every day before dawn, Harry visits the meat and produce markets to pick out fresh ingredients, which he prepares by hand. Meanwhile, his wife Esther diligently takes care of all the accounting for the new restaurant at their home right around the corner.

Do you know there's an actual In-N-Out University?

in-n-out.com in-n-out.com loading...

In-N-Out University opened on the site where the Snyders' home stood in 1948. It eventually got its own building after operating just around the corner from store #1 in 1977. Entry level managers from all In-N-Out restaurants receive training there.

There are currently 4 In-N-Out Burger locations in Oregon.

Get our free mobile app

They're found in Grants Pass, Keizer, Medford, and Roseburg. There are proposals for Hillsboro and Beaverton locations. As we look forward to two Washington sites, I wonder if they plan to expand in Seattle or Spokane. Hopefully, we can get an In-N-Out in Tri-Cities. It's nice to dream. We're still waiting for Trader Joe's.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster

20 Outside-the-Box Uses for Vacant Big Box Stores