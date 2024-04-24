An Angry Black Bull Terrorized Traffic Today on Washington SR-164

This morning a huge angry black bull was running in traffic scaring drivers on SR-164.

Black Bull Gets Loose, Terrorizes Traffic on Washington SR-164

One thing I learned about living in the country of Washington State is never to mess with 2 farm animals...boars and bulls. In case you don't know, bulls are male cows that have all their reproductive organs intact. They can be very aggressive if provoked and are much larger and more powerful than a regular cow. Wikipedia says, "Bulls are usually about the same height as cows or a little taller, but because of the additional muscle and bone mass, they often weigh far more.

Most of the time, a bull has a hump on his shoulders." Bulls of the same breed can be larger than cows by up to a few hundred kilograms. British Hereford cows, for example, weigh around 1,300–1,800 lbs, while the bulls weigh 2,200–2,600 lbs. This morning, drivers along Washington SR-164 got an important lesson in just how large and scary a loose bull can be. Washington State Patrol Sergeant Zimmer assisted other helpful witnesses in catching the big fella as he ran between cars along the highway. On the social media post explaining the encounter one user asked "How do you train for that?". The Trooper smartly replied, "Good question! It's been quite a bit of time so I must have forgotten about that academy training!"