Oregon & Washington Small Towns Named Best in the US

There are so many wonderful small towns in the P-N-W worthy of visiting and an award.

In fact, one of the reasons I moved to Tri-Cities, Washington is due to the quaintness of the area. We have the majestic Columbia River near and there are so many awesome towns that are worth the drive! Far and Wide has a list of the 100 best small towns to live in or visit, and these towns all have populations of under 10,000. Two towns in Oregon and one in Washington make this list.

Hood River, Oregon is on the list at #96.

Canva Canva loading...

Hood River is called the windsurfing capital of the world. Who knew? There are a lot of beautiful hiking trails to explore and mountain biking trails to ride. According to Far and Wide:

Often overshadowed by nearby Portland, Hood River is a quiet gateway into some of the state’s best nature. Dominated by the Columbia River Gorge, you have free reign to engage in a number of outdoor activities that include hiking, paddle boarding, skiing and mountain biking. Need a break? Spend the day tasting wines.

Canva Canva loading...

Leavenworth, Washington is ranked at #37.

If you've never been, I highly recommend the Bavarian town known for its Oktoberfest and Village of Lights: Christmastown. And, Leavenworth Adventure Park is awesome!

Get our free mobile app

Coming in hot at #35 is Cannon Beach, Oregon.

The real highlight of any visit is a stop at Haystack Rock. Rising 235 feet out of the ocean, it’s topped with a colony of puffins from early spring to mid-summer.

Cannon Beach is actually on my bucket list, this year. And, so is Leavenworth Adventure Park. I can't wait!

8 Lost Ghost Towns in Washington Looking to see a piece of history? Pack up for a road trip and check out these Washington ghost towns. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

5 Unusual Family Attractions That You'll Love in Oregon The Beaver State is home to an assortment of unique and offbeat attractions that promise delights for both parents and children. These spots provide an alternative to the conventional amusement park and museum visits, ensuring that every member of the family carves out an unforgettable experience. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals