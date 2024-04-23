Must See Video: Driver Cheats Death in Extremely Risky Pass on OR Roadway
You have to believe that all drivers in the above image feel extremely lucky to be alive.
A Harney County Ford driver is extremely lucky to have cheated death in a very risky pass of a semi. At one point the Ford is sandwiched between the two semi trailers. According to the Oregon State Police:
The Ford driver just missed the e/b semi-trailer and likely death but struck the driver's side of the w/b semi-trailer.
A Harney County driver is incredibly lucky after attempting this risky pass. The Ford driver just missed the e/b semi-trailer and likely death but struck the driver's side of the w/b semi-trailer. Thankfully, no one was injured. The driver was cited for careless driving. pic.twitter.com/PrMZA2DjVU
— Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) April 23, 2024
It's unbelievable how the Ford driver is able to keep control of the vehicle. It's almost like we're viewing a movie scene. I've watched it several times and still can't believe no one was injured. That Ford driver is LUCKY to be alive.
Thank goodness no one was injured. However, the Ford driver was cited for careless driving. I'm curious to know how much the fine is. I bet they'll think twice before attempting to pass a semi again.
