ALERT: 2 Big Issues Will Affect Traffic on I-90 Across Washington

If you need to drive across Washington State on I-90 over the next couple of months, you will want to be prepared.

Washington Drivers Get Warning from WSDOT on I-90 Spring Travel

The Washington State Department of Transportation is issuing warnings for drivers commuting across Washington on I-90 over the next couple of months to be prepared. There are technically two different issues drivers will have to contend with as summer traffic increases on I-90, the main highway for traveling east or west across Washington State. I-90 almost always has some kind of construction happening, but WSDOT wants drivers to be especially aware of these two areas during the month of May.

1- Rock Blasting Near Easton

The first area the Washington State Department of Transportation wants to warn drivers about is closures for rock blasting. The blasting will continue during the entire month of May but luckily you can get the schedule if you are traveling through that area. The entire rock blasting schedule can be sent directly to your phone by texting the word START to the phone number 85107.

2- Vantage Bridge Delays for Repairs and Painting

The other area Washington State drivers on I-90 should be aware of is the Vantage Bridge construction. Just like most other metal bridges in Washington State, the infrastructure bill has allowed for repairs and repainting of the Vantage Bridge. This construction will last much longer than May and is expected to last until the 1st of the year. Expect 1 lane closure for each direction until the repair/repainting is completed.