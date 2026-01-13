Tri-Cities CARES Zoom Update on Horse Heaven Hills Wind Farm Tuesday Evening

For the past four years, Tri-Cities CARES has been waging a stout battle against the controversial Scout Energy Plan to litter 26 miles of the spine of the Horse Heaven Hills with massive wind turbines.

ZOOM Meeting will happen Tuesday evening, January 13th

Tri City CARES, along with the Yakama Nation and Benton County, have been battling in court and with the State of Washington and the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council EFSEC) to prevent this massive damaging project from happening.

Get our free mobile app

Gov. Inslee disregarded the decisions of EFSEC which recommended a much scaled back proposal, and told them to redo it, prior to leaving office.

KCCI TV burning wind turbine -YouTube video still KCCI TV burning wind turbine -YouTube video still loading...

Tri City CARES will present a ZOOM Meeting that citizens can participate in or watch, it will be happening from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM Tuesday.

Here is a link to the meeting, click here to be taken to the presentation.

For more information on Tri City CARES, click here.