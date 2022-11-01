Suspect in Fatal Kennewick Shooting Arrested Monday

Area of fatal Kennewick shooting in September (Google street view) Area of fatal Kennewick shooting in September (Google street view) loading...

After a lengthy investigation, Kennewick Police announced late Monday they have a suspect in custody, tied to a fatal shooting in September.

Man found in Kennewick with a gunshot wound, later dies

On September 21st, 2022, KPD and EMS units were dispatched to an area in the 3700 block of West 4th Ave, an area just east of Highlands Middle School.

36-year-old Fernando Pulido was found unconscious, suffering from a gunshot wound, he later died at an area hospital.

During the investigation, Kennewick officers say they developed probable cause to arrest 29-year-old Lonny Barton-Owens, who was located on Halloween around 3:30 PM at a residence in Pasco. US Marshals located him and assisted in his apprehension.

Another suspect was arrested for helping the suspect

Besides Owens, who is facing 2nd Degree Murder charges, authorities also took into custody 31-year-old Rebecca Chavez on charges of 1st Degree Rendering Criminal assistance.