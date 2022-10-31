Poll Finds Rural Voters Pessimistic About the Future

A Daily Yonder poll of rural Americans shows they’re worried about the present, feeling pessimism about the future, and planning to vote the way they did in recent elections. The poll was commissioned by the Center for Rural Strategies and found that rural voters in highly-contested states hold negative views about the economy. For example, three-quarters of the respondents say the economy isn’t working for them. Just over half say they don’t expect their financial situations to get better in the next year. And a little over three-quarters of the respondents say they think things will get worse, not better, for the next generation of Americans.

The Daily Yonder survey also found nearly half of rural voters say the rising cost of living is one of their biggest concerns. The second-largest concern is government dysfunction. Other top issues included jobs and the economy, social security, rising crime, health care, and the rising cost of food and gas.

