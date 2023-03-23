NASDA Releases Feeding the Economy Report

As part of the National Ag Day Celebration this week, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture released its annual Feeding the Economy Report. The data shows food and agriculture industries and their suppliers contribute over $8.6 trillion to the U.S. economy.

NASDA CEO Ted McKinney said the report "proves our industry's continued strength across the states and around the globe." This year's report shows the U.S. food and agriculture sector directly supports nearly 23 million jobs, provides $927 billion in wages, and is particularly vital to rural communities across America. Notably, the 2023 report reveals that manufacturing agricultural products accounts for nearly one-fifth of total manufacturing jobs in the United States.

Overall, more than 46 million jobs are supported across the food and agriculture supply chain, increasing nearly 2% since the 2019 report despite the economic challenges and disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

View the entire report Here.

