NASDA Sets 2023 Policy Priorities

Earlier this week, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture announced the organization’s primary policy focus for 2023. NASDA members, the state commissioners, secretaries and directors of agriculture, hand-selected seven issues to focus on.

The issues include the 2023 Farm Bill, which NASDA says must remain unified, securing a commitment to American agriculture and the critical food and nutritional assistance programs for those who need it most.

As for environmental regulations, NASDA supports the science-based and comprehensive regulatory framework the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act provides to ensure environmental and public health protection.

Regarding the recently published WOTUS rule, NASDA will continue to impress the role of states in regulating non-navigable waters.

Other priorities include food production and the supply chain, food safety, animal health, international trade and workforce development.

“We believe these are the areas where state departments of agriculture are uniquely positioned to lead impact and direct policymaking solutions this year," said NASDA CEO Ted McKinney.

Visit NASDA's Website for additional details on the priorities for the year ahead.

