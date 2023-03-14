Farm Bill Listening Sessions Scheduled For The PNW

Farmers across the Pacific Northwest will have several opportunities to make their thoughts on the 2023 Farm Bill known.

Oregon’s 5th District representative Lori Chavez-DeRemer will hold a listening session Tuesday March 14th at the Farm Bureau office in Salem. In addition to several Oregon farmers and ranchers, Tuesday’s event will also include: Greg Addington, Oregon Farm Bureau Executive Director; Dean Freeborn and Kathy Hadley, Polk County Farm Bureau; Jeff Stone, Oregon Association of Nurserymen Executive Director; John Zielinski, E.Z. Orchards; Denver Pugh, Pugh Seed Farm; Jon Iverson, owner of Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm; Steve Hammond, Hammond Ranches; and Brenda Frketich, Kirsch Family Farms.

The Oregon Farm Bureau is located at 1320 Capitol Street NE, Suite 200, Salem OR, 97301. Tuesday's listening session starts at 11:15 a.m.

Congresswoman Andrea Salinas will hold an event Tuesday at Stoller Family Estate Vineyard and Winery, but that event will not be open to the public.

In central Washington Dan Newhouse will hold several Farm Bill tour stops this week. On Tuesday, he will hold a roundtable with farmers in Goldendale, and Wednesday will move on to the Tri Cities area. Newhouse already made stops in Quincy and Yakima Monday.

