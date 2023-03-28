Schrier: Farm Bill Chair Role Great For The 8th

Earlier this month, Washington representative Kim Schrier was named Chair of the New Democrat Coalition’s Farm Bill Take Force. She says she’s very honored to represent her district as well as the New Dems in this way.

“[We are] Pro growing the economy pragmatic solutions getting stuff done working with both parties which represents about half of the democratic coalition and so being in that can do part of our caucus working with both parties and gathering the best ideas putting our priorities forward is fantastic."

Schrier added this new role will also allow her to work more with part leadership and committees, which she said will be good news for the farming community in the 8th and across the region.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-9791, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com